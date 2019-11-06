|
James Irvin Jim' Bauer June 22, 1936 - October 15, 2019 North Park, San Diego James Irvin Bauer, 83, of San Diego, CA, died on Tuesday, October 15 from cancer. Mass will be at First Unitarian Universal Church, 4190 Front Street, Hillcrest, San Diego, CA, Sat., Nov. 9, 11:3012:30 followed by a Memorial 1:00-3:00 pm in Bard Hall. Born June 22, 1936, in Kansas City, MO. Served in the Air Force, then attended Univ of MD. In DC, he took acting lessons, worked in the local theaters. He was an avid writer of short stories, poems, an editor and an artist. He had a passion for theater, museums, movies, music and art. He could answer any question about any actor, director, movie, play or show, or singer and their music. These interests took him to NY in the early 70s, where he met his best friend and soulmate of 32 years Bob Piggott. In 2012 after Bob died, he returned to CA. Of Bob he said, "Bobby was my life. Everything before him was prologue and everything after him is epilogue." He is survived by his sister, 17 nieces and nephews, and 24 great-nephews and nieces. He was loved by and friends to many more.
