James J. Gibson March 4, 1930 - September 27, 2019 Santee, CA James J. Gibson, 89, of Santee, formerly of Springfield, IL, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Friday, September 27th, 2019 at Kaiser Hospital in San Diego. He was born March 4th, 1930 in Springfield, IL, the son of James and Ella Gibson. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Robert. Jim moved to California in the late 1950s and retired from ATT as a Telecommunications Specialist in 1989. Survivors: sister, Nola of Springfield; three sons, Bret Gibson of Lakeside, Mike Glas of Chula Vista, and Mark Gibson of Southlake, TX; eight grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and his longtime loving partner, Mary Noble, of Santee. Memorial: 11:00 AM, Saturday, Jan. 11th, 2020 at Pathways Community Church in Santee.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune from Dec. 29, 2019 to Jan. 5, 2020