James Jordan April 20, 1930 - June 1, 2020 SANTEE James "Jim" Jordan, 90, of Santee, CA, went to be with his Lord on June 1, 2020. Jim was born in La Fontaine, Kansas on April 20, 1930, one of 14 children of Jim and Mildred (Van Horn) Jordan. In 2011, Jim married Cynthia (McCall) Jordan, who survives him. He was previously married to Barbara (Farmer) Jordan from 1951 until her death in 2007.Jim not only loved the Lord, but loved his country, having served in World War II, the Korean War, and the Vietnam War. He served in the Army from 1946-1948, receiving the World War II Victory Medal and Army of Occupation Medal Japan. For 21 years from 1950-1971, he served in the Navy where he received the Korean Service 5 Stars, China Service Medal, United Nations Medal, Korean Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal with Bronze Star, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, Vietnam Service Medal with Bronze Star, Vietnam Campaign Medal and six Good Conduct Medals. After his extensive military service, he continued his commitment to his country by training cooks for the military as a civilian employee.After retirement, Jim enjoyed participating and judging chili cookoffs, church-sponsored day trips with Cynthia, and Bible study. Jim was a beloved member of Crossline Church and his enthusiasm for the gospel and its music were admired by his church family. Jim and Cynthia, whom he called "my bride" every day until his passing, met after both had lost their spouses, and proved to everyone who knew them that you could have true love at any age. Jim had four children with his wife Barbara including, Tim (Doreen) Jordan of La Mesa, CA, Jim Jordan of Hemet, CA, Christine (Curtis) Littrell of Parkerfield, Kansas, and Lisa (Mike) Latarez of San Diego, CA. He went on to be blessed with another four step-children including, Vanesa (Harry) Guenther of Santee, CA, Mari (Ken) Smith of Paw Paw, MI, Lynn (Sean) McGraw of Santee, CA, and John (Christa) Page of Phoenix, Arizona. He also had 11 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, seven step-grandchildren and one step-great-grandchild. He was preceded in death by his parents, his first wife, Barbara, and five siblings.A memorial service will be held on July 30 at 11 a.m. at Crossline Church, 27058 Via Orange Way, Suite A, Spring Valley, CA. Memories may be shared online by visiting www.legacy.com. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Jim's memory be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Jun. 25, 2020.