James Kroviak

James Jim' Kroviak August 27, 1949 - May 20, 2020 San Diego James "Jim" Kroviak passed due to complications from Dementia with Lewy Bodies on May 20. Born in Cleveland, OH to Marjorie (Davis) and Bernard Kroviak, Sr., he is survived by his wife of 48 years, Susan (Worth); sons Brandon (Karen), Corey (Rashma) and Todd (Megan); grandchildren Alexandra, Dylan and Cailin; 3 nephews and 3 step-grandchildren. Jim attended Cuyahoga Heights High School in Cleveland alongside older brother Bernie and younger brother Ken, where he earned a football scholarship to SE Missouri State University. After transferring to play at Indiana Central, he arrived at The Ohio State University, where he met Susan, who he married on June 19, 1971. Jim earned an MBA from Arizona State University, and worked toward a distinguished career in Risk Management. The family relocated several times before settling in San Diego, where he lived for his remaining 33 years. Those closest to Jim knew him as unfailingly loyal, loving, kind and giving, just as attentive to his family and friends as his career. An intelligent man of few words, his trademark dry wit was always deployed with a good heart. He loved sports and used that passion to bring people together, whether through involvement in Scripps Ranch Little League, attendance at his kids' soccer and football games, or through his lifelong OSU Buckeyes fandom. Memorial plans are forthcoming in the fall.Donations in Jim's honor can be directed toward the Lewy Body Dementia Association (lbda.org) and Sharp Hospice Care (sharp.com/hospice).

Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Jun. 14, 2020.
