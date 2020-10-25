1/1
James L. Dolan
James L. Dolan
January 25, 1931 - October 10, 2020
San Diego
Our wonderful Jimmy passed away in the early morning hours of October 10, 2020. He was 89 years old. Jimmy was born in South Dakota on January 25, 1931. His family moved to Southern California in the mid forties. A graduate of Point Loma High School, Jimmy was later drafted into the army for the Korean War. He earned the purple heart. Jimmy was an active member of Sacred Heart Church in Ocean Beach and the Knights of Columbus.He is survived by his daughter and two grandchildren.

Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Oct. 25, 2020.
