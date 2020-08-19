1/1
James Leland Brooks
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Leland Brooks

San Diego
James was born 47 years ago today at University Hospital to James and Lee Ann Brooks. Being a gifted child, he was one of the first students enrolled into the Math and Science Magnet Program in grade school and graduated from high school in 1991.James enjoyed cooking at an early age and he worked as a cook for many years at the Training Center in San Diego.He was a very giving and caring person and was quick to help someone in need, especially those who had lost their way. James was a man of faith and found much comfort in knowing God. He was often seen serving food to the homeless through his church program.James was predeceased by his father, James Edwin Brooks, and all four grandparents. He is survived by his mother, Lee Ann Lecuru, and many aunts, uncles and cousins.Last year, James and his mother took a whale watching trip on San Diego Bay and had a wonderful time. In June, his ashes were sprinkled out in the same area.In James' memory, please do something nice for someone. August 19, 1973 - February 24, 2020



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Aug. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved