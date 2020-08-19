James Leland BrooksSan DiegoJames was born 47 years ago today at University Hospital to James and Lee Ann Brooks. Being a gifted child, he was one of the first students enrolled into the Math and Science Magnet Program in grade school and graduated from high school in 1991.James enjoyed cooking at an early age and he worked as a cook for many years at the Training Center in San Diego.He was a very giving and caring person and was quick to help someone in need, especially those who had lost their way. James was a man of faith and found much comfort in knowing God. He was often seen serving food to the homeless through his church program.James was predeceased by his father, James Edwin Brooks, and all four grandparents. He is survived by his mother, Lee Ann Lecuru, and many aunts, uncles and cousins.Last year, James and his mother took a whale watching trip on San Diego Bay and had a wonderful time. In June, his ashes were sprinkled out in the same area.In James' memory, please do something nice for someone. August 19, 1973 - February 24, 2020