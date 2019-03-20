James Lewis Grove San Diego, CA James Lewis Grove, 89, died Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at the Mission Villa West Boarding Care Facility in Mission Valley, following a stroke. Born on March 17, 1929 in El Paso, TX, the son of Harry and Ruby Grove, he lived his early years in Texas. In June 1950 he enlisted in the US Navy and began at the Naval Training Center in San Diego. He was voted Honor Man of his company of about 110 men. In August 1954, he was honorably discharged. He graduated from San Diego State College in 1958 and began teaching English at Clairemont High School, where he stayed for 26 years. In 1965 he earned a master's degree in English. After teaching high school, Jim was an adjunct instructor at multiple colleges and evaluated screenplays at the Old Globe Theatre. Jim enjoyed singing weekly at his Continuing Education classes, participating in discussion classes at The San Diego LGBT Community Center and he was an avid writer, including two novels. He was preceded in death by his brother, John, and is survived by his brother, William and wife, Naomi, sister-in law, Leah (John) and their families, as well as, close friends and former colleagues. A burial will take place at Miramar National Cemetery, where he will be honored for his military service. March 17, 1929 - March 12, 2019 Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Mar. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary