James Long Bittle, DVM

March 7, 1927 - August 24, 2020 Rancho Santa Fe



On August 24th, Jim passed away peacefully at home in Rancho Santa Fe, surrounded by family.Jim accomplished much in his 93 years. First ever to receive the UC Davis Alumni Achievement award, honored with the Johnson Medal for R&D in 1976, and instrumental bringing J&J to partnering in funding of the Scripps Research Institute in La Jolla. His life will be celebrated on 9/6 at El Camino Memorial, Chapel of the Bells. The family invites you to share a memory @ www.bit.ly/JLB-Life



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store