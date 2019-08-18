|
James M. McLoughlin 1933 - 2019 Carlsbad, CA James M. McLoughlin passed away on August 2, 2019. He was 85 years old. He was born December 1933, in Montclair, NJ, to James and Anne McLoughlin. Raised in Belleville, NJ, James went on to serve in the US Air Force and later became a commercial airline pilot. He retired in 1984 and moved to Carlsbad, CA. James was predeceased by his brother, Martin McLoughlin (Marian) and his sister, Nancy Pontrella (James). He is survived by the love of his life, Akiko McLoughlin, and his ten nieces and nephews.Private services will be in Carlsbad, CA.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Aug. 18, 2019