James Marc Elster January 14, 1931 - September 15, 2019 SAN DIEGO Naval AviatorCaptain James Elster was steady, intelligent, dutiful, and carried with him a quick humor. A proud fourth generation Californian, he spent all of his younger years in Placer, El Dorado, and Nevada counties. After graduating from Roseville Joint Union High School in 1948 and Sacramento Junior College in 1950, he entered the Naval Aviation Cadet program in Pensacola, Florida. During his service, almost exactly 66 years ago, he piloted his AD-4B "Sunday Punchers" Skyraider aboard the Canadian aircraft carrier HMCS Magnificent. It was then, on September 23, 1953, that a heavy fog trapped 42 Navy aircraft aloft in the North Atlantic during an expansive NATO exercise "Operation Mariner." They had been directed to ditch at sea near an awaiting submarine. But, the fog broke at a brief and last moment of opportunity, and all of the planes were surprisingly recovered. It was dubbed the "Mariner Miracle," a pivotal moment in naval aviation history, his first night carrier landing ever, and he did so with just 16 gallons of fuel remaining. LTJG Elster was ceremoniously launched the next day with a considerable bar tab and a Canadian red maple leaf painted to his fuselage. He went on to command Air Anti-Submarine Squadron THIRTY-TWO, as well as the naval air station on Guam. Jim Elster received a bachelor's degree from Stanford University, a master's degree from the American University in Washington DC, and attended the Naval War College. In 1980, he retired in the rank of Captain. A convergent thinker, with a voracious appetite for news shows and policy debate, he next joined Presearch Incorporated as a senior research analyst. In 1985, James Elster was hand-selected to serve as Special Civilian Assistant to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff under Admiral William Crowe, Jr. In this capacity, he helped articulate and shape the highest matters of national defense during this critical turning point in the Cold War. Then, upon full retirement, Jim moved to the quiet suburbs of Winchester, VA, with his beloved rescue dog Buz. His time was spent restoring antiques, volunteering for Habitat for Humanity, giving swimming lessons to the children of the Special Olympics, and playing bridge. In 2015, he carried his cards habit back out west, to his native state of California, where at the Wesley Palms Retirement Community in San Diego, he enjoyed countless days of fine dining and competitive fellowship with the resident bridge club. Captain James Elster was married to the former Carol Lee Christensen, and he was a loving and definitively honorable role model to their two sons, Colin and Christian, a daughter Jennifer, and four grandchildren.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Sept. 23, 2019