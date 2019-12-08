|
James McClelland Wilson July 14, 1927 - October 27, 2019 San Diego James McClelland Wilson Jim Wilson,' age 92, passed away on October 27th, 2019. Jim was born and grew up in Lansdowne, PA, spending his summers on the bay in Harvey Cedars, NJ, where he and his brother Alex built boats together and learned to love sailing. There he met his beloved wife Barbara Hebden "the Girl Down Maiden Lane," whom he later married in 1953. Jim Wilson attended Lansdowne High School and entered Lehigh University, where his education was interrupted by WWII. He then served as a Cadet Midshipmen in the Pennsylvania Maritime Academy. After the war, he attended Temple University to study Dentistry and graduated in 1954. He and Barbara then had their first taste of San Diego when Jim served active duty with US Navy Reserves at Marine Corp Recruit Depot. In 1956, they returned to Gladwyne PA to open a general dentistry office. Jim returned to the US Navy in 1960, for active duty and was stationed briefly in Yorktown, VA then to Kodiak Alaska where among other things he boarded a Russian fishing vessel in high seas by rope ladder to aid a suffering crew member and flew with bush pilots carrying supplies to outer islands. He then returned to study oral surgery at National Naval Medical Center Bethesda, followed by his residency at Naval Hospital Philadelphia. After that Jim served off the coast of Viet Nam on the San Diego-based aircraft carrier Kitty Hawk. Jim continued his professional career with the US Navy, including notable duty stations Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Third Marine Division Okinawa (where of course he won the Tonkin Gulf Yacht Regatta-Lightning Class), and as Chief of Dental Services Naval Hospital Camp Pendleton. After retiring from the US Navy in 1978 at the rank of Captain, Jim continued to perform oral surgery with several respected local practices.The family moved to San Diego in 1967, and Jim joined the San Diego Yacht Club, where he returned to his love of sailing, racing in the Soling fleet, and later very successfully campaigning a Ranger 33 (Great Moments). His accomplishments included first-place standing in numerous key off shore yacht races throughout the 1980s winning First Overall PHRF SDYC for all of 1982 and High Point SDHF for all of 1987. He participated in the Americas Cup program in both 1992 and 1995, serving as a Wing Judge in the 1992 challenger series (Louis Vuitton Cup).Jim's other interests included cabinet making, photography, music (he played a mean concertina by ear), home and auto repair (he could fix anything and taught all the kids in the neighborhood how to tune up their cars), and of course the telling of his jokes-a finely honed and well-worn repertoire. He volunteered his time at the San Diego Maritime Museum, San Diego Visitors Bureau, and USS Midway. Jim continued his love of yachting beyond the age of 91, sailing out of San Diego Yacht Club every Thursday with his good friends, the "Geriatric Crew". He was a man very content with his life, often heard saying, "I'm so lucky . the best thing we ever did was move back to San Diego".Jim is survived by his wife, Barbara; sons, Todd, and Scott, their wives, and 5 grandchildren. He did not want any memorial services and wished to have his ashes scattered at sea.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Dec. 8, 2019