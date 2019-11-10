|
James Michael Burks January 12, 1945 - October 3, 2019 Ocean Beach James Michael Burks, a longtime resident of Ocean Beach, passed away peacefully on October 3, 2019.Born in Tyler, Texas, on January 12, 1945, Jim was the first born of Mary Lois Bell and was later adopted by his father, Mervin Burks. When Jim was five, the family moved to Chula Vista, where he and his half-sisters, Judy, Linda, and Gail, resided for many years. Jim graduated from San Diego State with a degree in psychology and worked as a social worker for the San Diego County Welfare Department until 1979 when he left to pursue his love of Real Estate investing. Jim was quite an outdoorsman. Hunting, fishing, and raising several Labrador Retrievers kept him busy. Jim was very well-read, and traveling was another favorite pastime. He enjoyed spending time in India, Asia, and Europe, as well as South and Central America, Mexico, and the United States. Jim was fortunate enough to be introduced by good friends to the love of his life, Myrna Niebla, on October 7, 1994. For the past 25 years they spent together, they enjoyed traveling and building a lovely beachfront home. Myrna and Jim were married on Myrna's birthday in 2008.People who knew Jim will remember him walking his dogs around the neighborhood and enjoying life in Ocean Beach.He was predeceased by his parents and sister, Linda. Jim is survived by his wife, Myrna Burks; sisters, Judy and Gail, and two nephews, David and Robert.A Celebration of Life will be held at Jim and Myrna's home on Sunday, November 17, from 3-6 pm. Any questions, call 619 742-6777.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Nov. 10, 2019