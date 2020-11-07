Myrna, please accept our condolences. We're very fond of you and Jim and we will miss seeing him. Very sincerely, Miki, Maryann, and the staff at Little Chef
Michelle Feirn
November 11, 2019
I knew Jim when we lived in OB in the 80s. He lived nextdoor to us. He always had a great smile and we shared many a good laugh! Rest in peace Jim, you will remembered and missed by many! David and Carol Faber.
David Faber
