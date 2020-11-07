1/
James Michael Burks
1945 - 2019
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
In memory of James Michael Burks.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
17
Celebration of Life
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Jim and Myrna's home
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
November 22, 2019
Myrna, please accept our condolences. We're very fond of you and Jim and we will miss seeing him.
Very sincerely,
Miki, Maryann, and the staff at Little Chef
Michelle Feirn
November 11, 2019
I knew Jim when we lived in OB in the 80s. He lived nextdoor to us. He always had a great smile and we shared many a good laugh! Rest in peace Jim, you will remembered and missed by many! David and Carol Faber.
David Faber
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved