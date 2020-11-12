James Michael Dewey

June 9, 1967 - October 13, 2020

Visalia, CA

"A Beautiful Soul is Never Forgotten" James M. Dewey, "Big Job Jimmy" age 53, passed away in Visalia, CA on October 13th, 2020. James graduated from Lenox Memorial High School and was employed at IBEW as a journeyman lineman for over 20 years. He was a vibrant, fun-loving, husband and father that enjoyed life to its fullest. Jim lived in San Diego for the last 17 years and enjoyed mountain biking, inline speed skating, hiking, kayaking, the Patriots and Red Sox. Surviving him are his wife Robyn L. Dewey, son Reese T. Dewey, daughter Cecelia A. Dewey, and grandson Brody N. Dewey. James is also survived by his parents Phillip M. Dewey and Sharon A. Dewey of Lenox, MA and sister Erica A. Dewey in NY. We Will Miss You!



