1/1
James Michael Dewey
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Michael Dewey
June 9, 1967 - October 13, 2020
Visalia, CA
"A Beautiful Soul is Never Forgotten" James M. Dewey, "Big Job Jimmy" age 53, passed away in Visalia, CA on October 13th, 2020. James graduated from Lenox Memorial High School and was employed at IBEW as a journeyman lineman for over 20 years. He was a vibrant, fun-loving, husband and father that enjoyed life to its fullest. Jim lived in San Diego for the last 17 years and enjoyed mountain biking, inline speed skating, hiking, kayaking, the Patriots and Red Sox. Surviving him are his wife Robyn L. Dewey, son Reese T. Dewey, daughter Cecelia A. Dewey, and grandson Brody N. Dewey. James is also survived by his parents Phillip M. Dewey and Sharon A. Dewey of Lenox, MA and sister Erica A. Dewey in NY. We Will Miss You!

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Nov. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved