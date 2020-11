James Morrison Chambers

September 16, 1935 - August 13, 2020

CARLSBAD

James "Jim" Morrison Chambers, 84, died in Encinitas, California, August 13, 2020, from a cardiac arrest following hospitalization for pneumonia.He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Margaret, and his younger sister, Elizabeth Gailey Chambers. He is survived by Janet, his beloved wife of 61 years, sons, Frederick and Andrew, daughter and son-in-law, Carol and Brad Jefferies, grandchildren, Levi, Phineas, Oona and Django, and his older sister, Jane Nancy Ranck and her family. Jim was an electrical engineer with degrees from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, Franklin & Marshall, and University of Pennsylvania, where his father was a dean. His career was spent at RCA, Kratos and Hughes Aircraft. He and Janet moved to California in 1962, and to Carlsbad in 1979.After retirement, Jim focused on his hobby restoring vintage Ford cars, and was an active member of the Ford V-8 Clubs of Palomar and San Diego. His wanderlust and love of the outdoors was quenched by camping, sailing, fishing, motorcycles, driving, even learning to fly.Jim was a humble, steady, loyal, responsible man of integrity with a silly wit, and an intense, but quiet, love for his family. Every sunset will remind us of him.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store