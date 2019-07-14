James Neil Williams December 21, 1932 - June 4, 2019 San Diego On Monday, June 24, 2019, James Neil Williams, loving husband and father of five children, passed away at age 86. Jim was born on December 21, 1932 in Youngstown, Ohio to Abraham and Anne Dalzell Williams. The family moved to San Diego in 1943 where Jim enjoyed living until his death. After graduating from Sweetwater High School, Jim joined the Air Force with tours of duty in Guam and Libya. In 1957, after completing his military service, Jim joined the San Diego County Sheriff's Department. He graduated from both San Diego City College with a Police Science Degree and from the FBI National Academy. In 1989, after 32 years with the Sheriff's Department, Jim retired as Sheriff's Captain. Jim married Mildred Jean Allen in 1963. They combined their children from previous marriages and together raised six beautiful children, Jim's: Michael, Michele and Dennis, and Millie's: David, Season and Marianne.After retirement, Jim developed an avid interest in Senior Softball which he enjoyed playing 3 days a week until just a year before his death. He also bowled weekly. Together, Jim and Millie traveled the world and explored the USA in their 5th Wheeler. His beloved Millie of 43 years passed away in 2007, after a long illness. Jim married Karen Kukuk in 2009. They continued to travel and he continued softball and bowling but added bridge and ushering at theaters to his active life. He also was an avid reader and crossword puzzle fan. Jim will be remembered for his ever-ready smile, twinkling eyes, intelligence, confident quiet presence and his devotion to loved ones. He was respected by all who met him. Jim is survived by his wife, Karen, his five children, Michael, Michele, Dennis, Season and Marianne, 10 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Jim's Life will be August 4th (2:00) at the clubhouse in Bonita Hills Estates, 275 S. Worthington St., Spring Valley. All friends are welcome. The family will hold a private service at Rosecrans on August 5th. We thank Kaiser Hospice for their excellent care and kindness. In lieu of flowers, please give to or donate to KPBS, www.kpbs.org or 1-800-576-5725. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on July 14, 2019