James Otis Jim' Wood July 12, 1928 - October 8, 2019 Witch Creek James "Jim" Otis Wood of Witch Creek, CA, passed away peacefully at the age of 91 on October 8, 2019 in Boulder City, NV, where he had been living the past year.There will be a grave side service at the Julian Pioneer Cemetery on November 2, 2019 at 11am. A celebration of life will be held immediately afterwards at the American Legion Hall in Julian, CA.Jim was born July 12, 1928 at Mercy Hospital in San Diego to Gershom and Rachel Wood, a pioneer family of Julian, CA. He graduated from Julian High School in 1946 and married Mary Ann Gallagher in 1950. He was blessed with 3 children and their spouses; Robert (Laurie) Wood of Boulder City, NV, Cathy (John) Vaughn of Roseburg, OR, and Jeff (Gabriella)Wood of Lakeside, CA, as well as 7 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his parents; wife, Mary Ann; sister, Margaret Wood-Crouch, and great-granddaughter, Emma.Jim served honorably in the Korean War, returned home to Witch Creek and started a successful dirt moving business. Dad had many hobbies and passions. Among them he was a champion race car driver, airplane pilot, Honorary San Diego County Deputy Sherriff, he ran cattle on his ranch and still found time to travel around the world a few times.He lived over 90 years on the ranch he loved in Witch Creek. He will be sorely missed by his family, friends and all who knew him. Rest in Peace Dad. Family and friends can sign an online memorial guestbook at www.boulder cityfamily mortuary.com
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Oct. 27, 2019