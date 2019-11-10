|
James Parrish Rigg October 2, 1945 - October 19, 2019 Oceanside James Parrish Rigg, 74, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at home in Oceanside, California. He had been ill for many years and was living in his son's family home. Jim was born on October 2, 1945 in Chicago and raised by his parents Robert Mader Rigg and Jane (Parrish) Rigg in Barranquilla, Colombia. After his mother passed away, he and his father moved to Tucson, where his father met and married Mary Susan Wooley. Jim graduated from Salpointe High School in 1964 and attended Loyola University in Los Angeles before marrying Alice Marseille in 1967. They lived in Los Angeles, on Catalina Island, and in Jamul before settling in Spring Valley, in San Diego County. Jim was a hard working man, primarily in the landscaping business, and a proud father. He and Alice were married for 20 years. Jim enjoyed science fiction, technological advances, and dogs. Jim is survived by his former wife, Alice Anne (Marseille) Rigg, his son, James Steven Rigg, and daughter-in-law, Sharon (Sullivan) Rigg, his daughter, Nicole Patricia (Rigg) Rubio, and son-in-law, Damon Rubio, and four grandchildren, Emily, Thomas, Natalie, and Allison, all of whom live in Oceanside. He also leaves his brother, Michael Rigg, and his sisters, Mary Melissa Rigg, Mary Bridget Rigg-Anderson, Mary Victoria Rigg, and Mary Pauline VanSant. Jim's furry friend, a dachshund named Waz, continues to reside in the family home. Jim was a parishioner at St. Margaret's Catholic Church in Oceanside, where services will be held at 2:00 on Sunday, November 24. In lieu of flowers and out of gratitude to Dr. Hoi Sang U, the family requests donations to the Neurosurgery Research & Education Foundation's "Hoi Sang U Fund" to support research into the molecular mechanisms of neurosurgical diseases. Donations can be made at nref.org, under Neurosurgeons Mentor Funds.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Nov. 10, 2019