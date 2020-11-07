1/
James Parrish Rigg
1945 - 2019
In memory of James Parrish Rigg.

Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
24
Service
02:00 PM
St. Margaret's Catholic Church
Memories & Condolences

April 27, 2020

Dear Rigg Family and Friends.
I worked with Jim at KXLU at Loyola U in Los Angeles, and enjoyed his friendship and generosity. After college we went our separate ways, I lost contact with him (and most of the KXLU staff. I have tried to find Jim over the years. It was only today that I began again looking for Jim online and found his obituary.

I am so sorry for your loss, and sorry that I was not able to stay in contact with him.
November 11, 2019
Dear Rigg Family,

My thoughts and prayers are with you as you say good bye to Jim.

My late husband, Arthur King, often recalled many fond memories of the years he and Jim shared at Saints Peter & Paul School and the many activities associated with the clubs they belonged to at Salpointe High School.

In July 1975, while vacationing in Long Beach, Art and I took the ferry to Catalina Island and stopped at the nursery Jim and Alice owned. Jim took us on a sightseeing tour of the island and then to his house where we enjoyed an afternoon of reminiscing about our high school days. Shortly after that we, unfortunately, lost contact with him.

May you be comforted by the many memories you shared with Jim.
Anne (Schroff) King SHS '64
