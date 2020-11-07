Dear Rigg Family,



My thoughts and prayers are with you as you say good bye to Jim.



My late husband, Arthur King, often recalled many fond memories of the years he and Jim shared at Saints Peter & Paul School and the many activities associated with the clubs they belonged to at Salpointe High School.



In July 1975, while vacationing in Long Beach, Art and I took the ferry to Catalina Island and stopped at the nursery Jim and Alice owned. Jim took us on a sightseeing tour of the island and then to his house where we enjoyed an afternoon of reminiscing about our high school days. Shortly after that we, unfortunately, lost contact with him.



May you be comforted by the many memories you shared with Jim.

Anne (Schroff) King SHS '64