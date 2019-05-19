James R. Jim' Gibilisco July 21, 1946 - May 14, 2019 Lemon Grove Retired teacher and longtime softball umpire, James R. "Jim" Gibilisco, passed away on May 14, 2019, after a long illness. He was 72. Jim was born and raised in Omaha, NE, where he graduated from Central High School. He enlisted in the Navy in 1967 which took him to Vietnam, Washington, DC, and ultimately to his adopted home of San Diego. In 1970, he married Jo Ann Cirese. After leaving the Navy, Jim began work on a degree in Mathematics from San Diego State University, ultimately choosing to share his lifelong love of learning by becoming a teacher. He began his 40-year career with the San Diego Unified School District in 1978, where he was known as "Mr. G". He taught at Audubon Elementary, Hickman Middle School, and Grant Elementary. In his copious free time, Jim pursued his second passion as a softball umpire. In almost fifty years on the diamond he umpired thousands of amateur, high school, NCAA, and Olympic-level games. He worked with six baseball and softball officials' associations, served as the Umpire-In-Chief for the Southern California Amateur Softball Association, and designed and taught training programs for hundreds of new umpires. He was inducted into the San Diego County Sports Officials Hall of Fame in 2009. Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Sebastino and Sheila (ne Sullivan); brothers, Jack and Danny, and sister, Judy Driscoll. He is survived by his wife, Jo Ann; children, Kathleen, James (Hannah), Tom, and Rob; grandchildren, Anais, Dominic, and Anton; brothers, Terry (Anjelica), Larry (Therese), Mike (Yinfang Xu), and Joe (Linda); and an assortment of nieces and nephews. A funeral mass will be held at 10:00am on May 22 at St. John of the Cross Church in Lemon Grove, where Jim was a longtime member, lector, and eucharistic minister. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on May 19, 2019