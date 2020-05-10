James R. Martin
James R. Butch' Martin, Jr. February 4, 1962 - April 20, 2020 Imperial Beach " I.B. Home Boy"Butch passed to a better life, one with no pain, no heart failures, and no more organ failures, thanks to our Lord.He worked for Vulcan Materials and Engineers since 1988, until his health forced him to put work on hold. Butch was a wonder with all things mechanical. His toys moved upward, from small model boats to his last pride and joy, a big Harley that he got to enjoy during the final months of his life. He loved going for rides with his buddies all around the county. His friend, Mike, always rode with him to make sure everything like his health was okay. Thanks, friends. Butch was a loving son, brother, and uncle. He left behind his mother, Edwina Van Vooren; sister, Jamie Lynn Potvin; nieces, Shannon and Abby; Fiance Sherrie Morris; son Chris; and step-dad George. He will be missed by his large family and friends. Plans for his memorial to be announced.

Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on May 10, 2020.
