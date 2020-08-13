James Raymond Costello, Sr.
La Mesa
Our beloved father gained his wings just months after the death of our mother. He is survived by his brother, Paul, children Patti, Debbie, Sharon, and Jim Jr., 9 grandkids, and 12 great grandkids. He will be missed by many for his generous heart and his profound sense of humor. Burial will be on August 14, 2020 at Holy Cross Cemetery at 10:30 and a Celebration of Life will be held when we can safely gather with family and friends. October 2, 1928 - April 21, 2020
Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Aug. 13, 2020.