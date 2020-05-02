James Robert Gibbs October 17, 1964 - April 23, 2020 Burbank James Robert Gibbs passed away April 23, 2020, from an apparent heart attack in his Burbank, California home. Robert, or Rob as most of his colleagues knew him, was born in Escondido, California. He graduated from Orange Glen High School and then went on to pursue his creative talents at CalArts in Santa Clarita, California.His artistic gifts and love of animation first found expression in his work with Disney, where he worked on Fern Gully, Fantasia 2000, and Pocahontas. He was then hired by Pixar and contributed to favorites, such as Toy Story 2, Finding Nemo, WALL-E, Up and Monsters Inc.--in which his daughter, Mary, was the voice of Boo. While at Pixar, he also directed numerous episodes of the Car Toons: Maters' Tall Tales. He most recently worked with Apple-Plus on an upcoming Peanuts series. Robert was preceded in death by his parents, James and Jo Ann Gibbs; his brother Paul Gibbs; and his nephew Jason Boultinghouse. He was survived by his daughter Mary Gibbs; his brother John Gibbs; and his sisters, Alesa Gibbs, Ruth Woodham, and Philis Boultinghouse. Also by his nephews and nieces: Crystal Boultinghouse, Brandon Gibbs, Victoria Gibbs, Jenny Guitierrez, Josh Gibbs, Jacob Gibbs, Jordan Gibbs, Kathryn Black, Jennifer Jacques, Sarah soon-to-be Hutchins; Christopher Gibbs, and Liana, Ellie, and Mattye Scott.



