James Robert McKenzie November 25, 1938 - April 30, 2020 San Diego James Robert "Bob" McKenzie, 81 years old, passed away on April 30, 2020, due to Alzheimer's Disease. A California native, Bob was born in Long Beach, graduated from Lynwood High School and the University of Southern California with degrees in International Relations and Secondary Education. He moved to Washington, D.C., to clerk for Senator Thomas Kekil while attending Washington University. Bob was active in the California DeMolay Association and was State Master Counselor in 1960.Bob started his teaching career at Huntington Park High School in Los Angeles. He moved to San Diego in 1969 to begin teaching at La Jolla High School until he retired in 2001. Over his thirty six year career in teaching, he taught U.S. History, Government, Economics, World History, and Advanced Placement World History. He also sponsored the Associated Student Body and the Academic Decathalon team. He taught in the Adult Education Program and the Community College District. Following his retirement, he taught part-time at Santa Fe Christian High School for several years. He loved his profession and looked forward to working with "the kids" everyday.Bob traveled extensively throughout his life. He desired to bring new discoveries in history to his classroom with the knowledge he gained through travel. As a member of a navy family, he crisscrossed the country attending twelve different schools in twelve years. Two of his high school years were spent in Japan. He has traveled to all fifty states and over twenty five countries.Bob is survived by his wife, Sharon, of fifty years, son Jeremy, daughter-in-law Marina, grandson Henry and granddaughter Catherine. His brother Gary lives in Southern Pines, N.C., and brother Charles resides in Orange County. A private memorial will take place in the future.Our sincere thanks to his caregiver/friend Javier Gomez, Bristol Hospice and Pt. Loma Elder Care for making Bob's final years comfortable. Contributions in Bob's memory can be made to the Third Avenue Charitable Organization where he volunteered to feed San Diego's homeless population.



