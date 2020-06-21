James Roger Dorcy August 18, 1938 - April 12, 2020 San Diego Jim Dorcy passed away at his home in San Diego on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020. He had been coping with several chronic conditions, including pulmonary arterial hypertension and Parkinson's, recently diagnosed. Born in Omaha, NE, on August 18, 1938, Jim was the oldest of seven children born to M. Morgan Dorcy and Ellen Lynch Dorcy. He attended Holy Cross School and graduated from Creighton Prep. He attended Creighton University from 1956 to 1959, was married in May 1958, his first child was born in March 1959, and he entered on duty with the Border Patrol on October 5, 1959. He had just turned 21. One of the youngest Border Patrol agents ever!Jim loved the Border Patrol to his core! Dedicating himself to the service of his country, he was assigned to Brownsville-1960 (river, ship & train searches); Warroad, MN-1962 (lake patrols & border run-throughs); San Diego-1966 (line duty) & El Cajon (tracking under the late Ab Taylor & served as the station senior). In his off duty hours, he represented fellow employees as an officer of American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE) Local 1613 & later as nationwide President and negotiator of the National Border Patrol Council (1970-72). As Council President, he also addressed, through appearances on CBS 60 Minutes and at Congressional committees, a wide range of immigration policy issues and improved appropriations for the Border Patrol officer corps.After 14 years in the Patrol, Jim met his second wife, Gaylyn Boone, and in 1973, transferred to the San Francisco Immigration and Naturalization Service (INS) District as an Immigration Examiner adjudicating Chinese visa petitions, and Vietnamese war orphan/adoption petitions. There he continued his college education and his activism on behalf of fellow employees & immigration enforcement & funding. After four years, Jim and his family moved to Washington, D.C., where he was promoted to a Supervisory Investigator working on cases uncovering employee immigration fraud. He retired as a Senior Special Agent in 1989 after being recognized by the INS & Department of Justice (DOJ) Offices of Inspector General for several major criminal immigration computer fraud prosecutions.Just a few months after retiring, Jim was recruited by FAIR (Federation for American Immigration Reform), where he served a Senior Government Relations Associate for six years working the halls of Congress on national immigration policy and funding issues. He retired a second time in 1996, when he and his wife returned to San Diego, where Jim continued as a FAIR consultant. He ultimately became a FAIR board member (2014-2020). When Gaylyn retired from DOJ in 2004, the two of them traveled a great deal keeping up with their children & grandchildren, International Police Association (IPA) overseas trips & cruises (2004-2015), Fraternal Order of Retired Border Patrol (FORBPO) conventions (32 years), International Police Association/USA annual meetings and Creighton Prep reunions. Jim joined FORBPO in 1985, as it was very important to remain connected with his fellow patrol officers & the Border Patrol Museum. He served several terms on the FORBPO Board of Directors & as President 3 separate terms. He was also active with the local IPA Region 23 for over ten years serving as Secretary/Treasurer. Jim, a multi-faceted person, had many hobbies, with photography being one of his favorites. It was a hobby in H.S., paid employment at the Creighton University Dental School & finally progressed to documenting the Border Patrol mission at the Brownsville & Chula Vista sectors. On his travels, he would never be without his camera, constantly capturing the family and all the wonderful people he met and the places he went. As the grandfather of many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, he loved his role as Grandpa of such a big family. He was an avid reader on a wide range of topics, particularly American history, the Civil War, and WWII; he loved baking for holidays & making desserts for the San Diego Couples Club get-togethers; he developed and honed his woodworking skills over many years. He loved sharing the old Border Patrol stories with his compadres & being a news junkie, even to his final days, he always had an opinion about everything!Jim is survived by his wife, Gaylyn; their seven children: Mary Caniglia (Jim) of Kansas City, MO, Patricia McNerney (Tim) of Pearland, TX, Michael (Keri) of New Orleans, LA, Bridget of San Anselmo, CA, Jim Jr. (Tasha) of Eldorado, AR, Audra Kennedy (Milton) of Show Low, AZ and Sean of Omaha, NE); 20 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and his brothers: Michael (Kathleen) of Seattle, WA and Clifford (Lucy) of Marana, AZ. He was predeceased by his brothers: Timothy, Patrick, and Jerome; and his sister, Carol. Jim Dorcy loved his family, was proud of his service to America, was dedicated to his Border Patrol and INS coworkers and their mission, cherished his many life-long friendships, and believed in the Border Patrol motto: HONOR FIRST!!!!A Celebration of Life will be held in San Diego when it is possible. Jim was cremated & he will ultimately return to Omaha where family services and burial in the Dorcy family plot will take place. If a charitable gift in his memory is contemplated, the family suggests donations be made to the National Border Patrol Museum at www. BorderPatrolMuseum.com or mailed to 4315 Transmountain Rd, El Paso, TX 79924; (915-759-6060).
Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Jun. 21, 2020.