James S. Pack November 16, 1937 - May 9, 2020 San Diego Jim Pack passed away peacefully at his home due to congestive heart failure on May 9, 2020, at the age of 82. Jim was born in Greenville, South Carolina, and spent much of his youth in Little Rock, Arkansas.From his early years, Jim had a love of sports. One of his best friends in Little Rock was Hall of Famer Brooks Robinson. They spent many hours practicing baseball together in their free time.But it was basketball that eventually became his favorite sport. He was a record-setting star player in high school, and he received a full scholarship to Baylor University. His tremendous skill eventually led to a spot on the All-Marine Basketball Team. One of the proudest moments of his life was when he scored the winning basket against the Filipino Olympic team in the last seconds of the game.Jim was also proud to be a Marine, and he had many stories about the time he served. He was a strong patriot with a passion for politics, which made for some interesting discussions at family gatherings.After Jim completed four years in the Marine Corps, he decided to remain in San Diego. It was there that he started to build his life and career. He purchased his mother's home in Point Loma and found a job in banking. Sports was a passion for Jim, and he dedicated his time to coach the local youth in baseball and basketball. His knowledge was immense, and there were very few seasons his team did not win the championship. He then passed this passion for sports on to his son, Beau, and they worked out every day. Beau would later become a professional basketball player in Europe because of his dad's sacrifice here. After a brief career in banking, Jim began working as a title insurance representative. This eventually led to management positions, and then to opening branches in San Diego of new title insurance companies. He eventually became the president of United Title Insurance. He opened opportunities for many people along the way because of his leadership. He cared deeply about his employees and was always looking to make them the best version of themselves. In spite of being a strong leader, Jim was a very soft-hearted man. He stayed by the bedside of friends who were passing away, and was giving and compassionate about people in need. In social situations, he often made people laugh with his great sense of humor and was known as a real character. Family was all-important to him, and he will be terribly missed.Jim was preceded in death by his brother Fred. He is survived by Linda, his wife of 36 years, his son Beau Pack (Marcela), grandsons Cy and Gavin, stepdaughter Sandra Ayala (Fred), stepson Robert Cruzen (Karin) and step-grandchildren Flynn and Hailey.The family finds peace in knowing that Jim is now resting in the arms of the Lord. A Celebration of Life is planned for the future.



