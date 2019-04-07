Home

James Stephen King


1943 - 2019
James Stephen King Obituary
James Stephen King El Cajon Jim King went to heaven surrounded by his family. Jim was born in Detroit, MI, and is survived by his adoring wife Judy and children, Theresa Kelly Howell, Andrea McCowan, James King Jr. and Paul King Sr. and their partners, 8 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren, brother Ron and nieces and nephews. Jim dedicated 27 years to the Navy and retired as a Senior Chief Warrant Officer. March 23, 1943 - March 28, 2019
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Apr. 7, 2019
