James Frank' Story June 9, 1938 - September 14, 2019 El Cajon Born and raised in National City, California, Frank graduated from Sweetwater High School in 1957. There, he met his wife, Donna, at a dance after a Sweetwater High basketball game. Married in 1958, Frank and Donna enjoyed 61 years of marriage. They had four children, six grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.Frank began working at the Union Tribune Publishing Co. in 1963, ultimately retiring as the Production Maintenance Manager in 1998. During his 35 year career, Frank was honored by Helen K. Copley with the James S. Copley Ring of Truth Award in special recognition of his service and dedication.Throughout his life, Frank participated in many hobbies. Frank enjoyed adventurous hunting trips with his brother and friends, being a dog trainer and member of the San Diego Retriever Field Trial Club, watching his grandchildren's soccer games, and fishing in his boat with his son-in-law and grandsons, where he caught his biggest catch of a 16-pound bass at Lake Morena. This true "Fishing Story" will remain a fond memory in the Story Family!Frank will always be lovingly remembered as a kind and devoted husband, father, grandfather, and friend.Frank's Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, October 27th, 11:00 AM, at the Palo Verde Lake Clubhouse, 3750 Via Cielo Azul, Alpine, CA. His family requests the honor of his friends' presence to share their cherished memories of Frank.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Oct. 6, 2019