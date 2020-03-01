|
|
James Stratton Dietz, Jr. May 22, 1940 - February 13, 2020 Fort Lauderdale Jim Dietz died peacefully with his wife, Jane, at his side. He graduated from Brown University in 1962, then married, Maril Remolina in Mexico City. In 1975, they moved to San Diego.In 2010, Jim married Jane Riles. They were very happy together. Jim is survived by his wife, Eleanor Jane Riles of Fort Lauderdale; daughter, Maribel (Jordan Kellman) Dietz of Lafayette, LA; son, Steven (Angela) Dietz of San Diego; three grandchildren: William Dietz of San Diego, Francisco Kellman and Gisele Kellman both of Lafayette; sisters, Johanna (Jacob) Katzenelson of Haifa, Israel, and Margaret Henderson of Swoope, VA; and his step-daughters, Annelise (Hirokazu Miyazaki) Riles of Evanston, IL, and Marguerite Riles (Micah) Parzen of San Diego.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Mar. 1, 2020