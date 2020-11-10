1/
James Swartz
1942 - 2019
In memory of James Swartz.

Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Nov. 10, 2020.
November 14, 2019
I knew Jimmy from Mattocks grade school in St. Paul. He was such a
Kind, sweet person. The last time I saw him was at a Central
High School reunion.
I was sorry to hear about his passing, he truly was a gentle soul.
Pam Price
Palm Springs
Pam Price
