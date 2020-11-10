I knew Jimmy from Mattocks grade school in St. Paul. He was such a Kind, sweet person. The last time I saw him was at a Central High School reunion. I was sorry to hear about his passing, he truly was a gentle soul. Pam Price Palm Springs
Pam Price
