James Timothy McCarthy December 29, 1942 - June 26, 2020 San Diego Tim McCarthy passed away peacefully in his sleep Friday, June 26, 2020, in San Diego, California. He was 77 years old.James Timothy McCarthy was born in Los Angeles, California, on December 29, 1942, to the late Robert and Barbara McCarthy. A scholar and a patriot, Tim excelled as both an Economics major and a Navy ROTC Midshipman while attending Stanford University. Following graduation, Tim commissioned as a Surface Warfare Officer in the United States Navy. While stationed in San Diego,Tim met the love of his life, Jane, and the happy couple married on March 30, 1968, in Jane's hometown of Klamath Falls, Oregon. At that point, Tim's Navy career really took off and he triumphed in key leadership roles in the Fleet, including demanding assignments as Executive Officer of USS REXBURG and Chief Engineer of USS HULL where he supported combat operations in Vietnam. After the War, the Navy sent Tim to George Washington University, where he earned an MBA. After a final tour at the Pentagon, Tim left naval service in 1973, having attained the rank of Lieutenant Commander.Ultimately settling in San Diego, the town where they met, Tim and Jane raised two loving daughters, Kristin and Rachel. It was in San Diego where Tim really put that MBA to work, beginning a highly successful second career as an Executive with Bumble Bee Seafoods. Tim eventually retired as Executive Vice President and Partner of Bumble Bee Seafoods in 1989. Tim and Jane enjoyed retirement, traveling throughout the world with family and friends. Always wanting to give back, Tim became an active philanthropist for innumerable worthy causes such as the performing arts, science education, ending homelessness, domestic violence prevention, and AIDS research, to name just a few.Tim is survived by his wife Jane, sister Patty McCarthy, daughters Kristin Attanasio and Rachel Henneforth, and four grandchildren, Brianni, Davis, Jeffrey, and Amanda. Following in their Dad's footsteps, Kristin became a Naval Officer and currently holds the rank of Captain while Rachel is co-owner of a business and is active in charitable endeavors.In accordance with Tim's wishes, no funeral services were held. A cremation was held in San Diego, CA, with ashes to be committed to the Pacific Ocean, as were those of his maternal grandmother, Nana, and his parents. His family plans to host a celebration of Tim's truly extraordinary life in the near future. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to San Diego Funders to End Homelessness, Poway Arts.Org
, or The United Way of San Diego in his honor.