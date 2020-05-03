James W. Banham October 20, 1929 - April 25, 2020 San Diego On April 25, 2020, James Walter Banham, beloved husband, father, and grandfather, passed away of natural causes at the age of 90. James was born on Oct. 20, 1929, in Philadelphia, PA. He attended the Westtown School and received a B.S. in engineering from Penn State. He was married to his wife, Eileen, in 1958.James spent most of his career working as a mechanical engineer for the Naval Ship Systems Engineering Station in Philadelphia, and later as a Professor at Drexel University, eventually becoming Associate Head of the Mechanical Engineering Dept. After retirement, he and Eileen moved to San Diego in 2002.James is survived by his wife Eileen, his brother Robert, children Elizabeth (David), Jeff (Donna), Mark (Sue) and Cally, and by his grandchildren Benjamin, Alex, and Katie.Should friends desire, remembrances may be made to the College of Engineering at Drexel University (giving.drexel.edu) in memory of Prof. James W. Banham.
Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on May 3, 2020.