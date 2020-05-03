James W. Banham
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James W. Banham October 20, 1929 - April 25, 2020 San Diego On April 25, 2020, James Walter Banham, beloved husband, father, and grandfather, passed away of natural causes at the age of 90. James was born on Oct. 20, 1929, in Philadelphia, PA. He attended the Westtown School and received a B.S. in engineering from Penn State. He was married to his wife, Eileen, in 1958.James spent most of his career working as a mechanical engineer for the Naval Ship Systems Engineering Station in Philadelphia, and later as a Professor at Drexel University, eventually becoming Associate Head of the Mechanical Engineering Dept. After retirement, he and Eileen moved to San Diego in 2002.James is survived by his wife Eileen, his brother Robert, children Elizabeth (David), Jeff (Donna), Mark (Sue) and Cally, and by his grandchildren Benjamin, Alex, and Katie.Should friends desire, remembrances may be made to the College of Engineering at Drexel University (giving.drexel.edu) in memory of Prof. James W. Banham.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved