|
|
James W. Popa November 16, 1938 - October 30, 2019 Grass Valley, CA Jim took his final flight on October 30, 2019, in Grass Valley, CA. He was 2 weeks shy of his 81st birthday. Jim was born at home on November 16, 1938, in Burnham, IL.He graduated from TFN High School in Calumet City, IL. Before college and after serving in the Navy, he worked for Republic Steel. He knew he didn't want to do that for the rest of his life as it was hard, hot, manual labor! He graduated from the University of Illinois in Urbana, IL, with a Certification from the Institute of Aviation. At the age of 23, he enlisted in the US Navy and headed to San Diego for boot camp. He served in Rota, Spain, and was trained in electronics. Jim wanted to be a pilot since he was 7 years old. He learned to fly planes in college, then went on to become a flight instructor and mechanic working his way up to a Pilot and Captain with both PSA & USAir Airlines. He retired in 1995. He moved to Grass Valley in 1980 and loved getting away from the hustle & bustle of San Diego. After retirement, he dredged for gold on his claim, worked at 2 local high schools repairing & maintaining shop equipment while mentoring students, and also enjoyed traveling. Jim was a jack of all trades, had a great sense of humor, didn't take any guff from anyone, and told you what he was thinking at all times. He was very generous to his friends and family members.Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Sam and Louise Popa; his daughter, Danielle, and his sister, Marie. He is survived by his son, David (Jackie); his sisters, Judy (Steve) Arvada, CO, and June, San Diego; nieces, nephews, and many friends throughout his lifetime. A Celebration of Life was held in Grass Valley on January 18th, 2020. Donations may be made to the Salvation Army, Disabled American Veterans, or Public Lands for the People. His ashes will be spread at sea by the US Navy along the San Diego Coast. November 16, 1938 - October 30, 2019
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Feb. 9, 2020