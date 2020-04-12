|
James W. Stanley July 27, 1963 - March 26, 2020 JULIAN James, Jim, Jimmy Stanley passed away peacefully with his wife and family by his side after a hard fight against esophageal cancer. Jim was born July 27, 1963, to parents Alfred and Christine Stanley. Growing up in Julian at "Pinezanita" was an adventure with his sister, Betty, and brothers, Richard, Tom, and Fred. Jim loved sports and played basketball, baseball, and football at Julian High School, where he graduated in 1981. He then went on to Chico State and graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration in 1985. Summers were spent working at Stanley Backhoe with brother, Richard, and childhood friend, Tony Vedova. Jimmy was the "Best Shovel Operator" Stanley Backhoe ever had.Jim started work at Rohr in June 1987 as a Financial analyst, and his career continued at Rohr (BF Goodrich, Goodrich, UTC Aerospace, and Collins Aerospace) for over 32 years concluding his career as the Controller for the Chula Vista Facility. Jim was dedicated to his job and his teammates and greatly valued the relationships he built along the way.Jim also met his wife Michelle at Rohr. Jim and Michelle married in 1989, at William Heise Park in Julian. They were married for 32 years. Anyone that knew Jim and Michelle saw the true love, respect, and special bond for each other. They were truly best friends and inseparable.Jim and Michelle's love for adventure included many family trips. Outings to the river, desert, and mountains were always a good time filled with great rides, good talks, and nightly campfires. Camping in Bridgeport was a favorite spot for fishing, riding Harleys, and hiking. Jim and Michelle loved their Harley rides with Jim's brothers and their wives, Michelle's dad, sister, and brother-in-law and friends. Cruising was another fun adventure they enjoyed to many destinations with the "cruise group".Jim enjoyed the Colorado hunting trips with his brothers, Richard, Tom and Fred, nephews, Justin and Brandon, and "Papa" Jim and Tony Vedova.Jim also loved carsthe faster, the better, the 1st fast car was a 1989 IROC Red Camaro, and the last was a 2019 ZL1-1LE Camarowith many, many more in between. Most of all, Jim and Michelle enjoyed the time they spent together and with their fur babies, Beau, Duke, and Miss Daisy.Jim is survived by his wife, Michelle; brothers, Richard, Tom, Fred, and sister, Betty; nephews, Justin, Brandon, Jeff, and niece ShannonWe truly lost one of the good ones..his spirit will live in our hearts and memories forever.A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date.In the whisper of the waves, I hear your name.In the caress of the sunlight, I feel your lips.In the hand of the wind, I feel your touch.Everywhere, in everything, there you are, I will not forget you, my sweet love.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Apr. 12, 2020