Obituary Condolences Flowers James Wiley Kerr Jr. August 4, 1924 - March 28, 2019 SAN DIEGO James "Jim" Wiley Kerr Jr. peacefully passed away on March 28, 2019. His loving family was by his side as he would have wanted.Jim was born on August 4, 1924 at home on Woolman St. (now Ocean View Blvd) in San Diego to Anna C. and James W. Kerr Sr. He grew up in North Park and Ocean Beach, attending Brooklyn Elementary school and Point Loma Jr-Sr High School class of 1943.Jim joined the Navy Reserve V-1 program on December 7, 1942 and after High School he attended college. He was sent to Hawaii in 1945 as the war was ending. He was honorably discharged in 1946 and sent back to California, where he promptly traveled to Catalina Island to propose to the love of his life, JoAnn Erhart. Jim had met JoAnn "Jody" at Presbyterian Church Camp Arbolado when she was 14 and he was 16. They were married on August 2, 1946 in Los Angeles, CA. They lived both in Avalon and Los Angeles while Jim completed his Engineering degree, then moved to his hometown of San Diego. They were blessed with three daughters, Katherine (1947), Patricia (1950) and Elizabeth (1957).Jim worked with his father as a contractor, building many homes in the Ocean Beach and Point Loma area. In 1952 Jim began working for San Diego Gas & Electric Co. as an Engineer in the Building and Grounds department, which he later managed. His most memorable accomplishment was the construction of the SDG&E "Electric" building in downtown San Diego, which was one of the tallest buildings when it was completed in 1968. Jim retired from SDG&E in 1982.Jim and Jody loved boating and bought their first ski boat with two other couples in the 50s. They enjoyed water skiing with their friends at Shelter Island on the weekends and joined the San Diego Yacht Club in 1962 after purchasing his first "yacht", the Rootin II. He and Jody were fixtures on "G" dock then "H" dock. They enjoyed deep sea fishing and traveled to Avalon harbor every summer. They eventually joined the Catalina Island Yacht Club and had memorable times/parties every summer. Jim and Jody loved to travel. They were always off in their 2nd boat the "Arbolado" or in their motorhome traveling across the country, visiting every state in the continental US. As their daughter, Kathy, was a flight attendant, they were able to fly First Class for almost no cost. They often joked they could fly anywhere, but just couldn't stay very long. They also enjoyed cruising with friends and family and took the family on cruise trips to Mexico and Alaska.Jim will be remembered in our hearts forever. He is survived by daughters, Patti (Bill) Horan, Betsy (Stephen) Lis; granddaughters, Eileen (Jasen) Mackenzie, Beth (Kris) Shaw and Amber Lis, grandsons, Kevin (Kathy) Yankton and Bill (Kelly) Horan and twelve great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his wife, JoAnn, daughter, Kathy, and granddaughter, Kate. A family Memorial Service will be held at Miramar National Cemetery on August 2. Gifts of Remembrance can be made to Rady Children's Hospital Peckham Center (www.helpsdkids.org). Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on June 23, 2019