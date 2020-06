I came into Buildings & Grounds when Jim was the Superintendent. I was promoted by Jim Hall who answered to Jim. Eventually, I was promoted to Jim Halls position and eventually, became Facilities Manager when the dept. name changed years after Jim left.I will remember Jim as a kind man and caring man. He was a great guy to work for.He did attend several of the lunches I organized when I retired in 1999. Since he lived in Point Loma, he would attend a close by luncheon.My he rest in peace.

TONY GALLO