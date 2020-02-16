Home

James Wold Nelson M.D.

James Wold Nelson, M.D. October 8, 1922 - January 24, 2020 Oceanside Jim Nelson, 97, died peacefully in Oceanside. He was born in Eau Claire, WI to Dwight Gardner Nelson and Agnes Wold Nelson. He served in the United States Army Medical Corps. He was a radiologist at San Bernardino Community Hospital. He retired in Oceanside and enjoyed tennis, ballroom dancing and traveling. Dr. Nelson is survived by his wife of 72 years, Dottie; two sons, Eric (wife Kathy), and Jeff; a daughter, Karen; two grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Feb. 16, 2020
