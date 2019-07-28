|
|
Jamie Edward Hanrahan May 24, 1952 - March 19, 2019 SAN DIEGO Jamie Edward Hanrahan passed away unexpectedly, in the company of loved ones while in Pennsylvania, after succumbing to a sudden and severe atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease related event. His only son, Charles Lee Hanrahan, survives him; as does his significant other, Karen Schnaubelt. While entertaining his many-but-not-limited-to pursuits of electrical engineering, ballroom dancing, making, photography, and costuming; he also managed his own long-running technical training and publishing business, travelling the world while teaching his technical knowledge to people all over the globe. Jamie touched the lives of everyone he met; forever with a smile, either as a helpful friend to those in need, a lover of animals, a technical giant, or as an always-vigilant defender of freedom. Jamie's celebration of life will be held Sunday, August 11, 2019 at 2PM Pacific at The Movement Dance Center, 1255 W. Morena Blvd., San Diego, California 92110. For more information, please see: https://bit.ly/2GpzrQQ Donations in his name may be made to the ACLU by way of https://bit.ly/2LNbUOS or by calling 1-888-567-ACLU. A maker, a tinkerer, and a great knower of many things has been lost. Raise a glass of Balvenie Doublewood in his honor. Love you Dad.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on July 28, 2019