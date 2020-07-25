I met Jamie relatively recently in the scheme of things, and saw how he lit up my friend Karen's life. I never saw her so openly happy before. My most memorable recollection (aside from the MANY times Jamie was a problem-solver and determined to help people) was at a dinner on the final night of Costume Con 33, in Charleston, SC, about 4 years ago. It was a lovely restaurant, and our table overlooked the pier outside and sunset on the water, and we were a group of a dozen or so old friends at the end of a satisfying convention. Jamie stood up at the table, to express his appreciation for us, as Karen's group of friends, for accepting him so quickly and wholeheartedly, into the close group around Karen. We all knew he was an introvert; that speaking emotionally like that was difficult, and he brought us all to tears with his expression of love and his clear loyalty and devotion to Karen. We miss you so much.



Lisa Ashton

Harpers Ferry, WV

Lisa Ashton