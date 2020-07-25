1/1
Jamie Edward Hanrahan
1952 - 2019
In memory of Jamie Edward Hanrahan.

Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
11
Celebration of Life
02:00 - 05:00 PM
The Movement Dance Center
August 1, 2019
Back in the mid seventies, I went to this wonderful Star Trek Club in San Diego -- STAR. Jamie, like Karen, was one of the people who came forward to welcome me. I did not know either of them were introverted until much later, because they were so friendly. Jamie was always a kind man in an unkind world, always working to protect that which he believed in. I have CFS and, after the last election, I would sometimes get attacked on Facebook for my posts. A couple of times, this happened when I was not doing well and I called on Jamie to help back me up. He always did. A heart like that is not easy to find in this world and the world is a darker place without his light.
Pamela Check
July 31, 2019
Jamie and I were friends at the University of California at San Diego while I was earning my bachelor's degree 1968 - 1972. I'll never forget the time, while I and a few other students were passengers in his big car, that he was driving up Gilman Drive and edged his car to the right just enough so that it began rapidly clipping off a long row of yellow safety bollards. I couldn't believe it was happening. He must have hit a half dozen of them before he moved the car back to the left. Jamie was calm through the whole thing.
Wayne Farmer
July 29, 2019
Night in Vienna with Jamie and Jackie Estrada
When I started dancing at the Pattie Wells Studio and at Jitterbug Club, Jamie was one of my first dance partners. We shared years of dancing in many venues. I can't think of those wonderful times in my life without seeing him.
Garet Bedrosian
July 29, 2019
giggles and love
I know Jamie thru the dance community of course. I got to meet Karen, the love of his life, when I got to photograph them in December 2017. They were giggling the whole time! We all had so much fun! He said "It was like being on a terrific date! I fell in love with Karen all over again!" It was obvious that they loved each other! I still smile when I think of them that day!! Jamie was a gentle and sweet guy. I'm so sorry that he is gone...way too soon. Sending Karen lots of love.
Terri Rippee
July 29, 2019
Vicki Martin
July 18, 2019
Always willing to share ideas or humor or sentiment, Jamie was a valued friend for over 30 years. He is greatly missed but I am grateful to have known him. Heartfelt condolences to Chuck and Karen.
Renatte Adler
July 17, 2019
Kat Bushman
July 17, 2019
Jamie,
Knew you ever since both of us were members of S.T.A.R./San Diego, and I was glad to connect with you again on Facebook. You a good friend and I know you're watching over us all. For friends never die in our hearts.
Pamela Kinney
July 17, 2019
I met Jamie relatively recently in the scheme of things, and saw how he lit up my friend Karen's life. I never saw her so openly happy before. My most memorable recollection (aside from the MANY times Jamie was a problem-solver and determined to help people) was at a dinner on the final night of Costume Con 33, in Charleston, SC, about 4 years ago. It was a lovely restaurant, and our table overlooked the pier outside and sunset on the water, and we were a group of a dozen or so old friends at the end of a satisfying convention. Jamie stood up at the table, to express his appreciation for us, as Karen's group of friends, for accepting him so quickly and wholeheartedly, into the close group around Karen. We all knew he was an introvert; that speaking emotionally like that was difficult, and he brought us all to tears with his expression of love and his clear loyalty and devotion to Karen. We miss you so much.

Lisa Ashton
Harpers Ferry, WV
Lisa Ashton
July 16, 2019
Jamie, me & friends, circa 1990
Dearest, Jamie: Our friendship evolved over the last 40+ years and eventually you became my chosen brother. A gentle, kindred spirit, whose friendship sustained me through the decades. I was lucky to experience your love, generosity and kindness. Knowing you changed the direction of my life's journey in significant and profound ways. Your premature, untimely passing has left a huge void in my life; the space you occupied cannot be replaced. I think about you and miss your presence in my life daily.
Pattie Wells
July 16, 2019
They say that love is "friendship caught fire," and that is exactly what happened to us after 40 years. I am grateful for the time we had together, so sad you are no longer here, and I will never forget you.

"Though lovers be lost love shall not; And death shall have no dominion."
--Dylan Thomas
Karen Schnaubelt
July 16, 2019
Missing your kindness, your optimism for the Star Trek future, and you.
Lissette Wilensky
July 16, 2019
Jamie, beloved friend: I was blessed to have you as my friend for 40+ years. I think about you and miss your presence in my life every day.
Jamie dancing at the DanceTime Center circa 2009!
