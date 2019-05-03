Home

Jamie Louise Cutie' George August 3, 1933 - April 18, 2019 San Diego Beloved mother, wife and friend, Jamie Louise Wilson George was born in Willcox, Arizona. She spent many years in Tucson and attended college in Tempe. She married and moved to San Diego where she lived for 69 years. She is survived by her husband, 3 children, their spouses, many, many beautiful grandbabies and great-grandbabies, as well as her sister and family. Our world will never be the same.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on May 3, 2019
