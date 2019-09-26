|
Jamma Jean Phillips July 22, 1919 - September 21, 2019 SAN DIEGO Jean was born in Oklahoma to Mariano and Lucia Alongi. The youngest of six children: Bertha, Carmel, Christine, Joseph and Helen, now all deceased. She moved to San Diego with her husband, OD Phillips in 1941 where they raised their two children, Bobby Gene (deceased) and Marilyn Janice.Jean was the proud grandmother to Brett Phillips, Greg Phillips (deceased), Kirsten Schieler and Fredrick Rowbotham and doubly proud to be the great-grandmother to Lauren, Josh, Alex, Lucy, Fredrick John, Allison and Ryan.Jean was a terrific cook and was always happy to serve up a meal for family and friends. A Friday night game of cards with relatives was usually on the calendar.She was a 50 year member of the Order of Eastern Star.Services will be Friday, September 27, at 11 AM, Greenwood Memorial Park, Last Supper Chapel.In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in Jean's name to Masonic Homes of California, 1650 East Old Badillo St, Covina CA, 91724 Attn: Shelly Jioia.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Sept. 26, 2019