Jane Albrook Turner December 4, 1939 - July 12, 2020 San Diego Jane Albrook Turner was born in Memphis, Tennessee, to Mrs. Golden Wide Albrook and Mr. Yake Albrook. Jane earned both a Registered Nurse and Nurse-Practitioner license, always helping others through her nursing, mentoring and compassionate heart. Jane served her parish church Holy Family as a Eucharistic minister and President of Holy Family's St. Vincent de Paul Society. God called his angel on July 12, 2020. All of us will forever remember the woman who took care of everyone else and was the backbone of the family that included Michael and six wonderful children.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store