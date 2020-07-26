1/1
Jane Albrook Turner
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jane's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jane Albrook Turner December 4, 1939 - July 12, 2020 San Diego Jane Albrook Turner was born in Memphis, Tennessee, to Mrs. Golden Wide Albrook and Mr. Yake Albrook. Jane earned both a Registered Nurse and Nurse-Practitioner license, always helping others through her nursing, mentoring and compassionate heart. Jane served her parish church Holy Family as a Eucharistic minister and President of Holy Family's St. Vincent de Paul Society. God called his angel on July 12, 2020. All of us will forever remember the woman who took care of everyone else and was the backbone of the family that included Michael and six wonderful children.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Jul. 26, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved