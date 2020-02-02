|
Jane Ann Hay Slama April 20, 1945 - January 26, 2020 San Diego Jane Ann Hay Slama, age 74, passed away peacefully and surrounded by her family, on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at her home. She fought a courageous 4-year battle with cancer. Born April 20, 1945 in Ravenna, Ohio, she was the daughter of Harry Francis and Grace (Kegelmyer) Hay. Jane was a dedicated classroom teacher for over 30 years, having retired in 2012. She began her education at Seton Hill College before graduating from Kent State University. Shortly after moving to San Diego, she earned her master's degree from San Diego State University. During her lengthy career, Jane received numerous honors and awards. In June 2002, she earned National Board Certification, the most rigorous, coveted, and respected professional certification in education. Jane is survived by her husband of 48 years, Gary Slama of San Diego; two sons, Eric Slama of Sacramento, and Jason (Shannon) Slama of San Diego; four grandchildren, Nathan McGee of San Diego, Joseph John Slama of San Diego, Evan Slama of Sacramento, and Vivian Slama of San Diego; and brother Jonathan (Linda) of Vista. She was preceded in death by her parents Harry Francis and Grace (Kegelmyer) Hay. A Celebration of Life in Jane's honor will be held at California Cremation and Burial Chapel, 5880 El Cajon Blvd., San Diego, CA 92115 on Saturday, February 15th at 10:00am. Memorial contributions may be made to Scripps MD Anderson Cancer Center.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Feb. 2, 2020