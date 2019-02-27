Jane Casey November 20, 1948 - February 20, 2019 San Diego Jane (Currin) Casey, 70 years young, passed in peace to join her beloved savior Jesus Christ in Heaven on February 20, 2019. Loving wife, devoted mother, grandmother and friend to many, Jane always placed God, family and friends ahead of self. Her endeavors included pre-school/kindergarten teaching, Girl Scout troop leader, active participation in her children's educational activities and volunteering at charitable organizations including the Navy Marine Corps Relief Society. Jane's father and mother, Arthur and Jocelyn Currin, settled in San Diego following WWII where they lived in the Clairemont and La Mesa areas and Jane attended Grossmont High School, class of 1966, and San Diego State University graduating with a degree in Early Childhood Development in 1972. In 1976 she married the love of her life and best friend, Lt. Rodney L. Casey, USN, a Navy fighter pilot, embarking on a 43-year journey raising 3 children. The family's homes included Poway, CA, Yokosuka, Japan, Virginia Beach, VA, Washington D.C., Rancho Penasquitos, CA, Bremerton, WA, NAS Miramar, Monterey, CA, finally settling back in Rancho Penasquitos. Jane is survived by husband Rod, children Craig Casey and Sarah Pennoyer (Tim) and four grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and daughters Karlyn and Teresa Casey. A memorial service will be held at Horizon Christian Fellowship Church, 6365 Apajo Rd., Rancho Santa Fe, CA, at 3:00 PM on Monday, March 4. In lieu of flowers the family asks for donations to Navy Marine Corps Relief Society. Rest in Peace, Mema. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune from Feb. 27 to Mar. 3, 2019