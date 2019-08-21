|
|
Jane Helen Walker August 22, 1924 - July 19, 2019 Point Loma Jane Helen Walker, 94 of San Diego died on Friday evening, July 19, 2019. She was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. She attended Beaver College in Beaver, Pennsylvania. She was a member of the Daughters of The American Revolution. She was a member of the San Diego Yacht Club and a member of the Point Loma Garden Club. She was on the list of Who's Who of American Women as she was an accomplished writer and had published articles on American History.Jane is survived by her daughter, Debby Krebs of North Port, FL; daughter, Nancy Di Simone of Lockport, NY, and a son, R.C. Samuel Davis of Plainfield, VT; nine grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. Her daughter, Judith (Leyla) Davis predeceased her in 2016.Services will be held at All Souls Episcopal Church, Point Loma.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Aug. 21, 2019