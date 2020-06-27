Jane was our only amazing sister-in-law! She made the most delicious enchiladas. Had two precious niece, Robbie and nephew, Ron! Her grand and great grandkids were precious too. She was a great housekeeper and wife too Bob. Had braveness and humor too! Prayers for peace and comfort in the next few months! We will miss her dearly. Chuck and Cheryl Cline

