Jane was our only amazing sister-in-law! She made the most delicious enchiladas. Had two precious niece, Robbie and nephew, Ron! Her grand and great grandkids were precious too. She was a great housekeeper and wife too Bob. Had braveness and humor too! Prayers for peace and comfort in the next few months! We will miss her dearly. Chuck and Cheryl Cline
Cheryl and Chuck Cline
July 4, 2019
Jane and I were friends since grammar school. We've kept in touch occasionally through the years, I will miss our conversations. Very sorry for your loss.
Shirley Berry
July 1, 2019
I am so sorry for your loss of your mother. I lived across the street from Jane and Betty on Olive Ave, La Mesa, and grew up with them. Many good memories. Also your grandparents were wonderful people. May she rest in peace, God Bless. Janice Moyer Tomkiel
