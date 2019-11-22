|
Jane Maud Mulvany May 18, 1959 - November 17, 2019 Coronado Jane Maud Mulvany born May 18, 1959 in Fort Smith, Arkansas. Deceased Sunday, November 17th, 2019 in Coronado, CA. Jane Maud Mulvany (formerly Maud Powell) has joined the Lord after a 13-year battle with cancer. She was always optimistic, and constantly looked to the future and well-being of her family and students.Maud was the beloved wife to Steve Mulvany. She was a devoted mother to Booth and wife Jessica, Sara and Alli Ramsay, as well to her stepchildren, Shannon Mulvany and Kelli (and Jon) Talmage with her two grandchildren, Kaitlyn and Tyler.In addition to her passion for her family, Maudie was dedicated to her teaching, where she worked with mild to moderate special education students at Central Elementary School in Imperial Beach California. One of Maud's coworkers described her as "passionate; generous of spirit; supportive; steadfast in her beliefs; stubborn in the best possible way; a spirited advocate; a feisty and scrappy fighter; demanding for excellence; a champion and constant cheerleader for her family". We all would agree that this is how Maud led her entire life.Maud has been recognized for her excellence in teaching through multiple awards, including the recent nomination for the LifeChanger of the Year national award.Maudie also enjoyed spending her spare time at their second home in Deer Valley, Utah where she and Steve loved skiing, hiking and spending quality time with close family and friends. Maud also loved tending to her garden and was frequently awarded a blue ribbon by the annual Coronado Island garden judges.Maud was a University of Arkansas graduate with both a bachelor's and master's in education. She was an active member and alum of the Pi Beta Phi Fraternity. While living on Signal Mountain, TN, Maud was president of the Junior League and an active volunteer at the Signal Mountain Elementary School. She enjoyed many years in her youth with her sisters at Camp Fern in Marshall, Texas.Maud is survived by her father, Robert Powell (Ft. Smith), step-mother, Janice Powell; sisters, Carolyn (and Ken) Hartley, Annie (and Andy) Hendricks, David (and Annette) Curry, Dwight Curry, Lynn (Clay) Gilliland, and her nieces and nephews Andrew, Emma, and Rachel Hendricks, Taylor, Mac and Kelso Hartley, Colby, Chesley, and Eva Curry, Robert David and Mathew Weidman. She is also survived by her uncle, William Curtis Shipley of Fayetteville, Arkansas, and many Shipley cousins. Maud's mother, Sally Bowers, preceded her death on July 7, 2018. There will be two events to celebrate Maud's life: On Saturday, November 23rd at 2pm, services will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church at 655 C Avenue, Coronado, CA, with a reception following. In addition, Maud's family will host a Celebration of Life on December 7th, in Fort Smith, Arkansas.In lieu of flowers, one can donate to Maudie's favorite charity, the Mt. Sinai Health System, specifically designated to Dr. Marla Dubinsky's work on the treatment and cure for Crohn's disease.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Nov. 22, 2019