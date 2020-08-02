Jane Mckee Ingram October 23, 1927 - July 10, 2020 CARLSBAD Carlsbad resident Jane Ingram (92) went to be with the Lord the evening of July 10th, passing peacefully from complications of a stroke - by happenstance, very early on the morning of her lucky number: 7/11 (GMT).Born in Annapolis, MD, Jane was the only child born to Logan and Elizabeth McKee. Logan was a Naval Academy graduate and career Naval officer who retired as Rear Adm., so Jane grew up a Navy "junior" on or near Naval bases all around the country, from Lakehurst, NJ, to Long Beach, CA, and attended seven different elementary schools until her family was at last able to settle down in Arlington, VA. While her father was based in Washington, DC for the duration of World War II, Jane attended and graduated from the small, Episcopalian St. Agnes School for girls. She made and kept many close friends from St. Agnes and attended many of their school reunions for over 60 years. Then it was off to Vassar College for two years, transferring as a junior to Stanford University, partly to be nearer to her parents then posted to Bremerton, WA. After graduation with a BA in political science in late 49 she moved back to Washington, DC, where she served as an aide to Senator William Benton (CT) for a year.As a freshman at Vassar she had met John (Jack) Ingram on a blind date to go see an Army football game since Jack was then a "plebe" at West Point. Despite challenges in their relationship, including her many other suitors in the ensuing five postwar years, Jane only rarely wavered in her devotion to Jack and at long last they were married in November, 1950 in the Naval Base Church in Charleston, VA, where Logan was then base commander.During her married years, having made their home where Jack grew up in Los Angeles, Jane devoted herself primarily to raising their four children while Jack worked for the family business, Ingram Paper Company, until his retirement. Jane loved the area and enjoyed serving as an officer for many charities including the Junior League of LA, as a PTA mom, deacon at her church, and as a docent at both the LA County Museum of Art and at the Banning House Museum in Wilmington for many years. More recently, Jane was an active member of the local chapters of Colonial Dames of America and the Daughters of the American Revolution. Around 1980, they moved from LA to Del Mar to be closer to Jane's parents then living in Coronado. Jack and Jane also enjoyed extensive travel with their extended family and many close friends, especially in Europe and all around the U.S. As hobbies Jane liked writing, researching the family genealogy and playing golf; but most of all she and Jack loved being grandparents to their nine grandchildren, who in turn always loved taking trips with them or staying over with them near the beach or at their home in Palm Desert whenever possible!Jane is survived by three of her four children, sons (and spouses), John (Carol), David (Marina), and Stephen (Karen). Jane's oldest child and daughter, Carola Hendrickson, passed away in 2017 and husband of 63 years, Jack, in 2013. She also leaves behind their nine grandchildren: David, Katherine, and Carl Hendrickson; Elizabeth, Teresa (Dave Kale), and Keith Ingram; and Bryce (Jessica), Kieran, and Linnea Ingram; and also two great-grandchildren.The family wishes to thank Dr. Andres Sanschagrin and the outstanding and caring staff at Scripps Encinitas Hospital and Glenbrook Assisted Living and Skilled Nursing for their kind attention to Jane (and Jack) during their final years in residence. A private memorial service for the family will be held at El Camino Memorial Park in August. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Salvation Army.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store