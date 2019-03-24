|
Jane Pressler Moyle Jane Pressler Moyle left us Feb.19,2019. B. 11/16/51, San Diego. 1971 married Geoff Moyle. Daughter: Jennifer Moyle(d. 2014) Jane's most cherished role was Jenny's mom. Their shared impish sense of humor kept us all laughing.Jane gave full energy to help the most people possible. Paintings by Jane garnered awards. We all loved the artful design of her welcoming home. Jane's generous spirit could always be relied on. She is missed by family Millie & Wayne Pressler, Kathy Epling, Jim Pressler, June Pecchia. Memorial: March 29,2019, Davis Cemetery & Arboretum. November 16, 1951 - February 19, 2019
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Mar. 24, 2019