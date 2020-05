Our family knew Janeen as young teen when she first came to live with her her brother and and sister in-law , who were our neighbors Janeen had come to live with Gary and Linda after being orphaned first by the loss of her mother then a few yrs later by the loss of her father and then the loss of her step mother

Over the years she became a part of our family and was present at at many family get togethers and holidays.

When my grand daughter was born a very special bond formed between them .

It was painfully difficult watching what her disease did to her .

I know Janeen believed in God and accepted Jesus in her life and often attended Church service with friends.

She is resting in heaven I am sure with her parents who she was separated from at such a young age .

Our family will forever miss and cherish our memories of Janeen over the past 43 yrs we had her in our lives.

Rest in Peace My Love

The Dietor Family

A celebration of life service will be held at our home on June 9th

bring a covered dish and beverage of your choice and share the GOOD memories !

penne dietor